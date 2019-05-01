From the Editors of…

 Dree & Jaylin – Toyo Tires x SS 2019 Calendar
Dree & Jaylin – Toyo Tires x SS 2019 Calendar

Double May wildflowers soak up the desert sun with Daniel Campo’s S14 and Jonny Grunwald’s RX-8

May 1, 2019
Photographer: John Kingston
Throughout 2019, visitors to the Super Street Network will be able to download high-resolution images of the Toyo Girls from the Toyo Tires x Super Street 2019 Calendar photo shoot, including selections from the session’s outtakes. For May, we’re very fortunate to have a rare double model sighting, as Dree and Jaylin Tanaya make the perfect eye-pleasing accompaniment to Daniel Campo’s 1995 240SX and Jonny Grunwald’s 2009 RX-8. Come back at the beginning of each month for new downloadable high-resolution content from the Toyo Tires x Super Street 2019 calendar!

Dree on Instagram
Jaylin on Instagram

Dree & Jaylin – Toyo Tires x SS 2019 Calendar
    MORE GIRLS

    SuperStreetOnline
    Ashley Kelsey, the resplendent Ms. April 2019, quickens our pulses this time around, shining like the desert sun with Tamil Ocampo’s slammed Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X
    John KingstonApr 1, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    For the month of March, the Toyo Tires x SS 2019 calendar offers the radiant Jaylin Tanaya, soaking up the desert sun with our boy Jonny Grunwald’s badass widebody 2009 Mazda RX-8
    Bob HernandezFeb 28, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    Hearts are in our eyes this month for the lovely Miss February, Brookelynn Elizabeth, as she strikes poses with Shinku Classics’ 2003 Ferrari 360 Modena
    StaffFeb 1, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    Miss January, Dree, introduces the 2019 edition of the Toyo Tires X Super Street Calendar alongside Edwin Caballero’s badass Subaru WRX STI
    Bob HernandezJan 2, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    We hope you enjoy our "desert vibes" shoot with the new Toyo Girl foursome, as well as seven standout Toyo-equipped cars.
    Sam DuDec 11, 2018
