 Dree – Toyo Tires x SS 2019 Calendar
SuperStreetOnline girls

Dree – Toyo Tires x SS 2019 Calendar

The fierce Ms. January gets the year off to a good start with Edwin Caballero’s equally bold widebody STI

Jan 2, 2019
Photographer: John Kingston
Throughout 2019, visitors to the Super Street Network will be able to download high-resolution images of the Toyo Girls from the Toyo Tires x Super Street 2019 Calendar photo shoot, including selections from the session’s outtakes. The dreamy Miss January, Dree, introduces the 2019 edition of our iconic wall hanger alongside Edwin Caballero’s badass Subaru WRX STI, and joined by fellow Toyo Girls Brooklyn Elizabeth and Jaylin Tanaya in a couple of the images. Come back at the beginning of each month for new downloadable high-resolution content from the Toyo Tires x Super Street 2019 calendar!

Dree on Instagram

January toyo girls

The 2019 Toyo Tires Girls

Stacey Hash – Toyo Tires x SS 2018 Calendar Ms. October

Alyshia Barragan, Stacey Hash, Laura Howard – Toyo Tires x SS 2018 Calendar Mses. November

Laura Howard – Toyo Tires x SS 2018 Calendar Ms. December

Dree WRX
SuperStreetOnline

Dree – Toyo Tires x SS 2019 Calendar
    Dree sun flare January toyo girls Dree WRX Dree Brooklynn Elizabeth Dree WRX Work Meister S1 WRX STI Dree Jaylin
