 |   |   |  AC Schnitzer F90 M5 Complete Lineup Now Available

To car tuners and parts developers, nothing is sweeter than proof of concept, than to have your work validated. Probably like the gratification AC Schnitzer felt after its BMW F90 M5 project mule broke a couple track records in the hands of touring car ace Jörg Müller; on the Nürburgring Nordschleife, he ran a 7:29.50 min. to become the fastest ever M5 to lap the iconic circuit; and he achieved similar at the Sachsenring with a 1:31.71 to become the fastest sedan on that track.

While the notoriety for resetting those marks is nice, ACS used the data from the achievements to further dial in developments for the F90. In recent days, the firm has reached out to confirm it has finished R&D, and is now ready to start selling product derived from project.

The goods include a lightweight aerodynamics range consisting of carbon front spoiler elements, which can optionally be supplemented with a front splitter in two different versions. The side skirts make the car look more stretched and also visually connect the front and rear sections. There’s also a rear roof spoiler, a rear spoiler or alternatively the carbon "Racing" rear wing and the carbon rear diffuser. AC Schnitzer offers the carbon rear diffuser as a variant with integrated brake light.

At the corners, ACS has the M5 in its AC3 lightweight forged "Evo" wheels in 10 x 21 inches, offset +22. The tuning house also worked with KW to come up with the adjustable “V4” coilover suspension under each fender. An AC Schnitzer spring kit is also available, which lowers the M5 on the front axle by approximately 20 to 25 mm and on the rear axle by 10 to 15 mm.

In terms of bumping up engine performance, ACS offers a “plug-and-play” control unit that takes the M5 from 700 horsepower and 627 ft.-lbs. of torque from the standard 600hp and 553 ft.-lbs. To improve the exhaust situation and the sound, various expansion stages of AC Schnitzer’s silencers, including flap control, have been developed. All exhausts are equipped with two AC Schnitzer exhaust tailpipes each side in a right/left combination. There is additionally a choice of three versions: "Carbon Sport", black, or chromed.

