From the Editors of…

Super Street Network

Due to the EU’s Global Data Protection Regulation, our website is currently unavailable to visitors from most European countries. We apologize for this inconvenience and encourage you to visit www.motortrend.com for the latest on new cars, car reviews and news, concept cars and auto show coverage, awards and much more.MOTORTREND.COM
 |   |   |  AC Schnitzer F90 M5 Complete Lineup Now Available
Subscribe to the Free
Newsletter
European Car how to

AC Schnitzer F90 M5 Complete Lineup Now Available

Bolt-on parts include aero, wheels, suspension, and more

Jan 31, 2019
SHARE
View Photo Gallery | 7 Photos

To car tuners and parts developers, nothing is sweeter than proof of concept, than to have your work validated. Probably like the gratification AC Schnitzer felt after its BMW F90 M5 project mule broke a couple track records in the hands of touring car ace Jörg Müller; on the Nürburgring Nordschleife, he ran a 7:29.50 min. to become the fastest ever M5 to lap the iconic circuit; and he achieved similar at the Sachsenring with a 1:31.71 to become the fastest sedan on that track.

While the notoriety for resetting those marks is nice, ACS used the data from the achievements to further dial in developments for the F90. In recent days, the firm has reached out to confirm it has finished R&D, and is now ready to start selling product derived from project.

2019 BMW M5
$102,700 Base Model (MSRP) MPG Fuel Economy
Research Vehicle
Our Trusted Partner

The goods include a lightweight aerodynamics range consisting of carbon front spoiler elements, which can optionally be supplemented with a front splitter in two different versions. The side skirts make the car look more stretched and also visually connect the front and rear sections. There’s also a rear roof spoiler, a rear spoiler or alternatively the carbon "Racing" rear wing and the carbon rear diffuser. AC Schnitzer offers the carbon rear diffuser as a variant with integrated brake light.

At the corners, ACS has the M5 in its AC3 lightweight forged "Evo" wheels in 10 x 21 inches, offset +22. The tuning house also worked with KW to come up with the adjustable “V4” coilover suspension under each fender. An AC Schnitzer spring kit is also available, which lowers the M5 on the front axle by approximately 20 to 25 mm and on the rear axle by 10 to 15 mm.

M5 F90 1024x500 fahrend vorne Photo 2/7   |   M5 F90 1024X500 Fahrend Vorne

In terms of bumping up engine performance, ACS offers a “plug-and-play” control unit that takes the M5 from 700 horsepower and 627 ft.-lbs. of torque from the standard 600hp and 553 ft.-lbs. To improve the exhaust situation and the sound, various expansion stages of AC Schnitzer’s silencers, including flap control, have been developed. All exhausts are equipped with two AC Schnitzer exhaust tailpipes each side in a right/left combination. There is additionally a choice of three versions: "Carbon Sport", black, or chromed.

CONNECT
ac-schnitzer.de/en/

M5 by AC Schnitzer Rekordfahrt Sachsenring 1024x500 8 Photo 3/7   |   M5 By AC Schnitzer Rekordfahrt Sachsenring 1024X500 8
M5 by AC Schnitzer Rekordfahrt Sachsenring 1024x500i 1 Photo 7/7   |   M5 By AC Schnitzer Rekordfahrt Sachsenring 1024X500i 1
View Photo Gallery (7) Photos
SHARE ARTICLE
European Car

PHOTO GALLERY (7)

AC Schnitzer F90 M5 Complete Lineup Now Available
Photo /
    2018 07 M5 by AC Schnitzer Record Nordschleife Nuerburgring Joerg Mueller 1024x500i 3 M5 F90 1024x500 fahrend vorne M5 by AC Schnitzer Rekordfahrt Sachsenring 1024x500 8 M5 F90 1024x500 stehend seite M5 F90 1024x500 stehend hinten M5 F90 1024x500 stehend vorne M5 by AC Schnitzer Rekordfahrt Sachsenring 1024x500i 1
    1 - 12 OF
    Bob Hernandez
    730 Articles

    MORE PHOTOS

    VIEW SLIDESHOW
    1 - 9 OF

    BROWSE CARS BY MARKET

    MORE HOW TO

    European Car
    Shifting our focus to the chassis, in particular revamping this Porsche's suspension as well as its brakes and topping it all off with a one-off roll bar
    Bob HernandezJan 29, 2019
    European Car
    Swapping out the VX's original drums for some del Sol Si rear disc brakes.
    RodrezJan 15, 2019
    European Car
    Honda recently handed us the keys to a 2018 Si sedan. We'll have the car for the next 10 months and during that time we'll be making some changes all around while bringing you along for the ride with the progress
    RodrezJan 4, 2019
    European Car
    It's amazing how much of an impact a seemingly basic maintenance procedure can have on the big picture—not only from the standpoint of performance but also of the safe operation of your vehicle.
    Richard FongDec 31, 2018
    European Car
    Sleepers Speed Shop rebuilds a 3.0-liter horizontally opposed six-cylinder power plant.
    Bob HernandezDec 17, 2018
    Sponsored Links

    SEARCH ARTICLES BY MAKE/MODEL

    Search

    Related Articles

    European Car how to
    The Redesigned 2018 BMW M5 Starts at $103,595

    BMW announced the starting price for what is claimed to be the automaker's fastest M-vehicle ever, the redesigned 2018 BMW M5.

    European Car how to
    BMW Introduces M5 Performance Parts - #TENSEMA17

    At the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, BMW introduced a selection of performance parts for the M5 and introduced a one-off M3.

    European Car how to
    BMW Teases the New All-Wheel-Drive M5

    The teaser may be short, but you can expect more next week. Then look for the official BMW M5 reveal next month at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

    European Car how to
    2018 BMW M5 - A Return to Form?

    We take BMW's new 2018 M5 for a spin around their Miramas testing facility in France to see if BMW and M have found their way back to driver focused cars.

    European Car how to
    600HP BMW M5 Competition Edition Is a Delicious Piece of Forbidden Fruit

    The M5 Competition Edition comes standard with BMW's Competition Package and can sprint to 62 mph in just 3.9 seconds but won't be coming to the U.S. market

    European Car how to
    2016 BMW M5 Pure Metal Silver Edition Limited to Just 50 Units

    The BMW M5 Pure Metal Silver Limited Edition is the latest special car from BMW to wear a unique color. Just 50 copies will be available in the U.S.

    European Car how to
    MKO CS M5 - Best of Both Worlds

    Combining the looks of the legendary E9 CS coupe and the powertrain of a E39 M5, the MKO CS M5 is a modern day classic.

    CLOSE X
    BUYER'S GUIDE
    SEE THE ALL NEW
    NEWS, REVIEWS & SPECS
    RESEARCH VEHICLE
    TO TOP