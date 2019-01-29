From the Editors of…

 1982 Porsche 911SC Restored - Part 2: Suspension, Brakes, Chassis
1982 Porsche 911SC Restored - Part 2: Suspension, Brakes, Chassis

Eibach uses our barn find to develop coilovers + stabilizer bars; WillyWerx refurbs the brakes; & Sleepers fabs up the custom roll bar

Jan 29, 2019
View Photo Gallery | 55 Photos

The goals for Ryan Hoegner's SEMA-famous 1982 Porsche 911SC have always been to rebuild something classic and fun, modernize it a bit, and make it reliable. In last chapter's engine assembly, we saw how project partners Sleepers Speed Shop and RyWire Motorsports Electronics, as well as others, brought the 3.0-liter flat-6 mill into this century (and indeed made it more bulletproof) with elements like a coil-on-plug ignition system and proper engine management. For this installment, we shift focus to the chassis, in particular revamping the car's suspension as well as its brakes, and we finish off with a look at the one-off roll bar Sleepers made for the P car.

For the uninitiated, the 1982's so-called torsion bar suspension setup gets spring force from twisting bars that run through the pivot points of its control arms (see the illustrations below). In this generation 911, you had MacPherson struts up front that—along with 19mm diameter torsion bars—control the motion of lower control arms; in back, shocks and 24mm torsion bars do the same for the car's trailing arms. Stabilizer bars fore and aft help control body roll.

1982 porsche 911SC suspension system Photo 2/55   |   1982 Porsche 911SC Suspension System

Since Ryan works at Eibach, though, you know he had to upgrade his Porsche's suspension, and that meant tossing those old-school torsion bars, as well as putting in beefier anti-sway bars. Thing is, before this project Eibach didn't have a coilover suspension system for this gen. 911—so one had to be developed from scratch.

Engineers came up with a coilover setup that can lower the car up to three inches and employs monotube dampers with threaded bodies and compression setting adjustability—achieving a new level of handling flexibility for this 911.

1982 porsche 911SC bump steer adjuster support bracket Photo 6/55   |   1982 Porsche 911SC Bump Steer Adjuster Support Bracket

Underneath, the front units are outfitted with really nice looking steel adjustable bump steer kits and support brackets by Tarret Engineering. The fronts also have Tarret monoball billet aluminum camber plates up top for still another aspect of suspension tunability.

The rear Eibach coilovers required the use of Tarrett RSR-style shock tower reinforcements, a four-piece, weld-in kit that strengthens both rear shock towers and the shock bridge. The boxed gussets add rigidity, and are designed specifically for cars with coilovers and larger spring rates.

1982 porsche 911SC front anti sway bar Photo 13/55   |   1982 Porsche 911SC Front Anti Sway Bar
1982 porsche 911SC rear anti sway bar end link Photo 14/55   |   1982 Porsche 911SC Rear Anti Sway Bar End Link

Eibach has already developed the upgraded and tweakable stabilizer bars front and rear for Ryan's machine. The front anti-roll bar is a 24mm diameter solid piece, while the rear is 25mm and tubular; both are three-way adjustable, from soft to stiff.

We had a Chapter 0 for this story that took us to both Ryan's garage and Sleepers where we got to see just how neglected the 911 was before being rescued. One area we never got a good look at was the brake system, which WillyWerx—aka William Galan—was tasked with bringing back to life. As his pictures suggest, the binders were in definite need of TLC.

1982 porsche 911SC brakes Photo 24/55   |   1982 Porsche 911SC Brakes

WillyWerx specializes in auto body, restoration, paint, fiberglass, and similar work, and for the 911's brakes he broke them down to their most basic parts and media blasted them before either zinc plating or having them powder coated—he was even able to save the outer shell of the brake booster. Furthermore, Ryan ordered new caliper pistons, rings, and system master cylinder from Pelican, while the rotors are OEM blanks.

1982 porsche 911SC extended lug studs Photo 37/55   |   1982 Porsche 911SC Extended Lug Studs

In many areas, including the brakes and suspension, Galan restored various parts by having them zinc plated, a method used to protect metals like iron and steel against corrosion; components like the calipers and protective backing plates inherit a new, visual "pop" that comes from zinc'ing. We've been told that zinc plating is the most commonly used method of galvanization, too. The Sleepers team also installed a set of extended wheel lug studs at all four corners.

1982 porsche 911SC parking brake shifter Photo 38/55   |   1982 Porsche 911SC Parking Brake Shifter
1982 porsche 911SC steel braided lines Photo 42/55   |   1982 Porsche 911SC Steel Braided Lines

No part of the brake system was left untouched. This included zinc plating the parking brake base plate and parts of the clutch-brake pedal assembly, getting brand new pedal foot pads, etc.

WillyWerx also restored the front subframe, trailing arms and bearing replacement, and re-zinc'ed the brake system hard lines and fittings.

Ryan has mentioned how part of this build's inspiration came from racing-focused GT3 versions of Porsche's 911, of which the "Clubsport" package option included a bolt-in half rollcage. Gary Castillo from Design Craft Fab—who helped out a lot on this project—tackled constructing a roll structure for Ryan's SC (so it could be more "GT3") and came up with a four-point solution made up of a main hoop, harness bar, and a couple of rearward kickers with X bracing in between them.

1982 porsche 911SC roll bar Photo 52/55   |   1982 Porsche 911SC Roll Bar

The finished product employs some unique gusseting at the X brace that Castillo came up with. Then the whole shebang was sent out for powder coating to color/finish match the MSDS headers and wheels.

NEXT TIME—We sort out paint and reassembly with WillyWerx and Sleepers, and Ryan makes some key bolt-on/-in selections to wrap up the build.

Sources

Eibach Springs
Corona, CA 92879
800-507-2338
www.eibach.com
Sleepers Speed Shop
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
949-631-2020
http://www.sleepersspeedshop.com
Pelican Parts
Harbor City, CA 90710
888-280-7799
https://www.pelicanparts.com
WillyWerx
https://www.facebook.com/willyworx.galan
1982 Porsche 911SC Restored - Part 2: Suspension, Brakes, Chassis
    1982 porsche 911SC front coilover 1982 porsche 911SC suspension system 1982 porsche 911SC coilover 1982 porsche 911SC damping adjuster 1982 porsche 911SC front coilover 1982 porsche 911SC bump steer adjuster support bracket 1982 porsche 911SC front suspension setup 1982 porsche 911SC front lower control arm 1982 porsche 911SC bump steer adjuster 1982 porsche 911SC engine compartment 1982 porsche 911SC rear coilover spring 1982 porsche 911SC rear coilover
    1982 porsche 911SC front anti sway bar 1982 porsche 911SC rear anti sway bar end link 1982 porsche 911SC calipers 1982 porsche 911SC brake booster master cylinder 1982 porsche 911SC brake booster master cylinder 1982 porsche 911SC front hub 1982 porsche 911SC brake caliper 1982 porsche 911SC brake caliper 1982 porsche 911SC rear brake mounting plate 1982 porsche 911SC axle hub brake mount 1982 porsche 911SC caliper 1982 porsche 911SC brakes
    1982 porsche 911SC brake booster shell 1982 porsche 911SC brake booster 1982 porsche 911SC rotor 1982 porsche 911SC front brakes hubs 1982 porsche 911SC caliper 1982 porsche 911SC brake caliper and pads 1982 porsche 911SC front brakes 1982 porsche 911SC front hubs 1982 porsche 911SC front brake caliper 1982 porsche 911SC rear hubs stub axles brake mounts 1982 porsche 911SC rear brake spring plate 1982 porsche 911SC rear brakes
    1982 porsche 911SC extended lug studs 1982 porsche 911SC parking brake shifter 1982 porsche 911SC pedal pads 1982 porsche 911SC clutch brake pedal assembly 1982 porsche 911SC pedal assembly 1982 porsche 911SC steel braided lines 1982 porsche brake lines 1982 porsche 911SC rear subframe 1982 porsche 911SC spindle 1982 porsche 911SC gary Castillo 1982 porsche 911SC roll cage gussets 1982 porsche 911SC gary castillo
    1982 porsche 911SC roll bar 1982 porsche 911SC main hoop base plate 1982 porsche 911SC base plate 1982 porsche 911SC roll bar 1982 porsche 911SC base plate 1982 porsche 911SC roll cage gussets 1982 porsche 911SC cage gussets
    European Car
    Swapping out the VX's original drums for some del Sol Si rear disc brakes.
    RodrezJan 15, 2019
    European Car
    Honda recently handed us the keys to a 2018 Si sedan. We'll have the car for the next 10 months and during that time we'll be making some changes all around while bringing you along for the ride with the progress
    RodrezJan 4, 2019
    European Car
    It's amazing how much of an impact a seemingly basic maintenance procedure can have on the big picture—not only from the standpoint of performance but also of the safe operation of your vehicle.
    Richard FongDec 31, 2018
    European Car
    Sleepers Speed Shop rebuilds a 3.0-liter horizontally opposed six-cylinder power plant.
    Bob HernandezDec 17, 2018
    European Car
    A six-pack of items of which everyone should be conscientious
    Richard FongDec 6, 2018
