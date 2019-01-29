 |   |   |  1982 Porsche 911SC Restored - Part 2: Suspension, Brakes, Chassis

The goals for Ryan Hoegner's SEMA-famous 1982 Porsche 911SC have always been to rebuild something classic and fun, modernize it a bit, and make it reliable. In last chapter's engine assembly, we saw how project partners Sleepers Speed Shop and RyWire Motorsports Electronics, as well as others, brought the 3.0-liter flat-6 mill into this century (and indeed made it more bulletproof) with elements like a coil-on-plug ignition system and proper engine management. For this installment, we shift focus to the chassis, in particular revamping the car's suspension as well as its brakes, and we finish off with a look at the one-off roll bar Sleepers made for the P car.

For the uninitiated, the 1982's so-called torsion bar suspension setup gets spring force from twisting bars that run through the pivot points of its control arms (see the illustrations below). In this generation 911, you had MacPherson struts up front that—along with 19mm diameter torsion bars—control the motion of lower control arms; in back, shocks and 24mm torsion bars do the same for the car's trailing arms. Stabilizer bars fore and aft help control body roll.

Since Ryan works at Eibach, though, you know he had to upgrade his Porsche's suspension, and that meant tossing those old-school torsion bars, as well as putting in beefier anti-sway bars. Thing is, before this project Eibach didn't have a coilover suspension system for this gen. 911—so one had to be developed from scratch.

Engineers came up with a coilover setup that can lower the car up to three inches and employs monotube dampers with threaded bodies and compression setting adjustability—achieving a new level of handling flexibility for this 911.

Photo 6/55 | 1982 Porsche 911SC Bump Steer Adjuster Support Bracket

Underneath, the front units are outfitted with really nice looking steel adjustable bump steer kits and support brackets by Tarret Engineering. The fronts also have Tarret monoball billet aluminum camber plates up top for still another aspect of suspension tunability.

The rear Eibach coilovers required the use of Tarrett RSR-style shock tower reinforcements, a four-piece, weld-in kit that strengthens both rear shock towers and the shock bridge. The boxed gussets add rigidity, and are designed specifically for cars with coilovers and larger spring rates.

Photo 13/55 | 1982 Porsche 911SC Front Anti Sway Bar

Photo 14/55 | 1982 Porsche 911SC Rear Anti Sway Bar End Link

Eibach has already developed the upgraded and tweakable stabilizer bars front and rear for Ryan's machine. The front anti-roll bar is a 24mm diameter solid piece, while the rear is 25mm and tubular; both are three-way adjustable, from soft to stiff.

We had a Chapter 0 for this story that took us to both Ryan's garage and Sleepers where we got to see just how neglected the 911 was before being rescued. One area we never got a good look at was the brake system, which WillyWerx—aka William Galan—was tasked with bringing back to life. As his pictures suggest, the binders were in definite need of TLC.

WillyWerx specializes in auto body, restoration, paint, fiberglass, and similar work, and for the 911's brakes he broke them down to their most basic parts and media blasted them before either zinc plating or having them powder coated—he was even able to save the outer shell of the brake booster. Furthermore, Ryan ordered new caliper pistons, rings, and system master cylinder from Pelican, while the rotors are OEM blanks.

Photo 37/55 | 1982 Porsche 911SC Extended Lug Studs

In many areas, including the brakes and suspension, Galan restored various parts by having them zinc plated, a method used to protect metals like iron and steel against corrosion; components like the calipers and protective backing plates inherit a new, visual "pop" that comes from zinc'ing. We've been told that zinc plating is the most commonly used method of galvanization, too. The Sleepers team also installed a set of extended wheel lug studs at all four corners.

Photo 38/55 | 1982 Porsche 911SC Parking Brake Shifter

Photo 42/55 | 1982 Porsche 911SC Steel Braided Lines

No part of the brake system was left untouched. This included zinc plating the parking brake base plate and parts of the clutch-brake pedal assembly, getting brand new pedal foot pads, etc.

WillyWerx also restored the front subframe, trailing arms and bearing replacement, and re-zinc'ed the brake system hard lines and fittings.

Ryan has mentioned how part of this build's inspiration came from racing-focused GT3 versions of Porsche's 911, of which the "Clubsport" package option included a bolt-in half rollcage. Gary Castillo from Design Craft Fab—who helped out a lot on this project—tackled constructing a roll structure for Ryan's SC (so it could be more "GT3") and came up with a four-point solution made up of a main hoop, harness bar, and a couple of rearward kickers with X bracing in between them.

The finished product employs some unique gusseting at the X brace that Castillo came up with. Then the whole shebang was sent out for powder coating to color/finish match the MSDS headers and wheels.