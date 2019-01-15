From the Editors of…

Super Street Network

Due to the EU’s Global Data Protection Regulation, our website is currently unavailable to visitors from most European countries. We apologize for this inconvenience and encourage you to visit www.motortrend.com for the latest on new cars, car reviews and news, concept cars and auto show coverage, awards and much more.MOTORTREND.COM
 |   |   |  Project K24 Pt. IV - Simple Brake Upgrade
Subscribe to the Free
Newsletter
Honda Tuning how to

Project K24 Pt. IV - Simple Brake Upgrade

Ditching the rear drums while waiting for more engine parts...

Rodrez
Jan 15, 2019
SHARE
View Photo Gallery | 48 Photos

Last time around we took a look at the awesome K20 top end magic performed by the crew at 4Piston Racing and, not surprising, it's as good as their reputation suggests. With most of the aftermarket internals already in hand, I should have already started assembling the engine but I'm short on quite a few OEM parts and I'm currently digging around, making calls and trying to track them down.

Project k24 pt IV civic project car Photo 2/48   |   Project K24 Pt IV Civic Project Car

Meanwhile, I pulled the Civic back out of storage because I found a set of del Sol Si rear disc brakes and trailing arms to replace the original VX drums. I also sourced a pair of Civic EX front knuckles from a wrecked coupe so that I could freshen up the front end at the same time. A rear disc conversion will make a serious impact on braking performance, and with so many cross-platform options available and junkyards stocked up on the parts needed for this process, it should be at the top of your to-do list.

2019 Honda Civic
$21,450 Base Model (MSRP) MPG Fuel Economy
Research Vehicle
Our Trusted Partner
Project k24 pt IV arp wheel studs Photo 3/48   |   Project K24 Pt IV Arp Wheel Studs

Prior to getting the car on the lift I decided to pick up a new set of bearings for the EX knuckles, and since it was all going to be apart anyway, it was an ideal time to add a set of ARP extended studs. These use the factory thread size but add well over an inch of thread. Each one is made of heat treated, 8740 chrome moly and cadmium plated so they're ultra-strong and won't corrode on you over time with constant wheel removal and replacement. With a tensile strength of 200,000psi, they're built to last and this is about the fifth or sixth project car that I've used ARP studs on and I've never been let down.

Due to scheduling conflicts I wasn't able to get to the Motor Trend tech center so that I could borrow the press for the new bearings and studs, so instead I relied on a local machine shop just a few miles from my house. They're relatively cheap but they do charge to remove the old bearings, ball joints, and studs, so I did those at home to save a few bucks. Note: If using EX or Si non-ABS brakes, you'll need ABS wheel bearings. The non-ABS bearings are too small for the knuckle.

Project k24 pt IV civic wheel bearing Photo 4/48   |   Project K24 Pt IV Civic Wheel Bearing
Project k24 pt IV civic wheel bearing Photo 5/48   |   Project K24 Pt IV Civic Wheel Bearing
Project k24 pt IV civic wheel bearing Photo 6/48   |   Project K24 Pt IV Civic Wheel Bearing

For wheel bearings, there are a number of inexpensive tools to help with removal. I don't own any of them. So, I just grab a socket large enough to match diameter with the hub, bridge the knuckle across a step or curb, and give it a few whacks with a 6lb. hammer until it pops through. Sometimes I get lucky and the bearing's inner race lets go, but it's rare. Fortunately my local machine shop doesn't charge to cut the race off. For the rest of the wheel bearing, the outer seal is pried off with a flathead and a slightly larger socket is used to pound it through and send bearings all over your garage. The ball joint is much simpler; just remove the retaining clip and give it a few hits to pop it through. Note: the ball joint won't come out if the outer seal for the bearing is still in place. Remove it to clear the ball joint's path.

Project k24 pt IV civic wheel stud Photo 7/48   |   Project K24 Pt IV Civic Wheel Stud

For wheel studs I use the same abused socket to sit under the stud I'm working on to prop up the hub firmly, drop the hammer a few times, and out it comes.

Project k24 pt IV evapo rust Photo 8/48   |   Project K24 Pt IV Evapo Rust
Project k24 pt IV civic ex wheel hubs Photo 9/48   |   Project K24 Pt IV Civic Ex Wheel Hubs
Project k24 pt IV clean ex wheel hubs Photo 10/48   |   Project K24 Pt IV Clean Ex Wheel Hubs

I gave the hubs a little elbow grease but they were rougher than I expected and I wasn't making much progress. The Lowrider Magazine group, who work in the same office, mentioned trying Evapo-Rust since it had worked well for some of their projects. I ordered a jug from Amazon Prime, poured it in a bucket without diluting and let the hubs sit for 48 hours (label calls for less than a day but the weather was below 50, so I gave it more time). I came back to find them in great shape, not needing any additional work other than drying them off.

Project k24 pt IV civic ex front caliper Photo 11/48   |   Project K24 Pt IV Civic Ex Front Caliper
017 project k24 pt IV civic ex front caliper Photo 12/48   |   017 Project K24 Pt IV Civic Ex Front Caliper

In the same bucket of Evapo-Rust, I submerged the front calipers since they were corroded and heavily discolored. A little bit of sandpaper to even them out and a few coats of high-heat paint and they looked much better.

Project k24 pt IV civic ex wheel hubs Photo 13/48   |   Project K24 Pt IV Civic Ex Wheel Hubs
Project k24 pt IV knuckle Photo 14/48   |   Project K24 Pt IV Knuckle

Having drained the brake fluid when I pulled the VX engine out previously, I removed the brake line entirely without any mess. Remove the nuts that secure the lower ball joint, outer tie-rod and upper control arm and the knuckle can be pulled out and replaced.

Project k24 pt IV ebc usr rotor red stuff pads Photo 15/48   |   Project K24 Pt IV Ebc Usr Rotor Red Stuff Pads
Project k24 pt IV ebc usr rotor Photo 16/48   |   Project K24 Pt IV Ebc Usr Rotor

For new rotors and pads, I went with a set of EBC Brakes' USR Ultimax Series sport rotors. You've definitely seen these before with their distinct black finish, called GEOMET, which actually helps resist corrosion. The narrow, uniform slot pattern helps to cool and "de-gas" under braking load, lends a hand in quieting things down, and lets the brake pads remain flat for even wear so you don't run into groove and galling issues.

Project k24 pt IV ebc red stuff brake pad Photo 17/48   |   Project K24 Pt IV Ebc Red Stuff Brake Pad
Project k24 pt IV ebc brake in coating Photo 18/48   |   Project K24 Pt IV Ebc Brake In Coating

And speaking of pads, I opted for EBC's "Red Stuff" fast street pads. I've used these on a few different projects previously and they bite nicely on the street and handle weekend track days without issue. They put up with plenty of abuse without noticeable fall off and, as a bonus; they don't produce much brake dust at all. Each of the pads, both front and rear, also feature their "brake-in" surface coating to make things even easier. If you're in the market for a more aggressive pad, intended for more track time, EBC's "Yellow Stuff" pads might be an ideal fit for you. On the flip side, if you just want a quality OEM replacement, they've got that covered with their Ultimax line up and they offer a ton of vehicle-specific fitment options.

Project k24 pt IV EBC brake rotor install Photo 19/48   |   Project K24 Pt IV EBC Brake Rotor Install
Project k24 pt IV arp extended studs Photo 20/48   |   Project K24 Pt IV Arp Extended Studs

EBC's USR rotor held place with fresh OEM Honda rotor set screws (do yourself a favor and use anti-seize on these screws. Y'welcome) along with the newly installed ARP extended studs.

Project k24 pt IV EBC red stuff pad install Photo 21/48   |   Project K24 Pt IV EBC Red Stuff Pad Install
Project k24 pt IV ebc red stuff pad Photo 22/48   |   Project K24 Pt IV Ebc Red Stuff Pad
Project k24 pt IV front brake assembly Photo 23/48   |   Project K24 Pt IV Front Brake Assembly

I wiped down the rotor but didn't use any brake cleaner on the surface as the USR rotors come ready to go and don't require removal of any factory coatings like some others.

CONVERTING TO REAR DISC

Project k24 pt IV civic vs delsol brake cables Photo 24/48   |   Project K24 Pt IV Civic Vs Delsol Brake Cables
Project k24 pt IV parking brake cable Photo 25/48   |   Project K24 Pt IV Parking Brake Cable
Project k24 pt IV parking brake cable Photo 26/48   |   Project K24 Pt IV Parking Brake Cable

As I mentioned, the rear discs are from a del Sol, which means the parking brake cables are too short for the EH chassis, as seen in the photo. Fortunately, I had a set of Civic hatchback cables in my garage (no idea why, but glad they were there) and it's the easiest part of this conversion. Simply unfasten the cotter pin and stay, remove the old cable and run the new one in its place. I prefer doing this while the brakes are off the car so that when the time comes, it's one less thing to worry about and they're stiff enough to stay out of your way while fitting the new brakes.

Project k24 pt IV trailing arm bushing core Photo 27/48   |   Project K24 Pt IV Trailing Arm Bushing Core
Project k24 pt IV trailing arm bushing removal Photo 28/48   |   Project K24 Pt IV Trailing Arm Bushing Removal
Project k24 pt IV trailing arm bushing removed Photo 29/48   |   Project K24 Pt IV Trailing Arm Bushing Removed

If you're swapping in rear trailing arms from a '90s Honda, this is what you can expect. This trailing arm bushing is beat—the core completely ripped from its surround, so I used an air hammer to carefully remove the remainder. These bushings are often incredibly stubborn and, lucky me, this was by far the worst I'd ever encountered.

Project k24 pt IV bushing burning Photo 30/48   |   Project K24 Pt IV Bushing Burning
Project k24 pt IV bushing burning Photo 31/48   |   Project K24 Pt IV Bushing Burning
Project k24 pt IV bushing cleaning Photo 32/48   |   Project K24 Pt IV Bushing Cleaning

Here tech center guru and fire guy, Christian Arriero, helps me burn the old bushing out. Rather than lighting up the rubber itself and breathing the fumes, the trick is to heat the area around the bushing to loosen it up. Getting the rubber off of the trailing arm pivot requires some intense heat as well, and I did it outdoors since the rubber itself had to be lit up. Immediately after, I scraped off the charred rubber with a flathead. I went back through the bushing opening using an air grinder with a sandpaper bit to clean up any leftover rubber.

Project k24 pt IV energy suspension bushing Photo 44/48   |   Project K24 Pt IV Energy Suspension Bushing

Replacing the old, torn OEM bushing is Energy Suspension's HYPERFLEX performance polyurethane. Superior to factory rubber bushings, Energy Suspension helps maintain your car's factory alignment even when things get aggressive on the street or track. You get a noticeable improvement in handling and overall vehicle control and, best of all, they're much less than the cost of just one OEM bushing that won't last nearly as long as Energy's bushing—it's a win-win.

Project k24 pt IV energy suspension formula 5 Photo 34/48   |   Project K24 Pt IV Energy Suspension Formula 5
Project k24 pt IV bushing press Photo 35/48   |   Project K24 Pt IV Bushing Press
Project k24 pt IV bushing install Photo 36/48   |   Project K24 Pt IV Bushing Install

I laced the bushing itself and the inner portion of the trailing arm bushing opening with Energy Suspension Formula 5 and slowly pressed the bushing into place. The pivot arm is done the same way, again using plenty of Formula 5 so that the bushing goes in smooth and can do its job on the road quietly.

Project k24 pt IV drum vs disc brakes Photo 37/48   |   Project K24 Pt IV Drum Vs Disc Brakes

Import Tuner used an Energy Suspension bushing when they built the car the first time but I wanted to ditch the drums entirely. The addition of discs in the rear will make a dramatic improvement in braking and I'm more than willing to add a few pounds in order to gain some stopping power. As far as pricing, that's all over the board but I found these del Sol rears, complete, for $100 on a Facebook used parts page and picked them up locally.

Before removing the drum-equipped trailing arm, I disconnected the parking brake cables inside the cabin and fed them through the chassis. I also unbolted the mounting brackets that hold the cables in place under the car and just like the fronts; brake fluid was already drained during my engine removal previously. If you're not draining fluid, most will pinch the brake line in order to complete the job and not lose all of the fluid. Rubber hose fit over the jaws of a set of locking pliers is a good makeshift tourniquet.

Project k24 pt IV rear brake drum removal Photo 38/48   |   Project K24 Pt IV Rear Brake Drum Removal
Project k24 pt IV rear upper arm removal Photo 39/48   |   Project K24 Pt IV Rear Upper Arm Removal

Just a few bolts need to be removed from the trailing arm's rear, as well as the bushing pivot arm and the compensator arm. If you have a second set of hands, it'll make things easier. I didn't, so I used an exhaust stand to prop the rear disc while I worked on the compensator arm. After that I ran the parking brake cables inside the cabin, secured them and bolted up their brackets under the car before adjusting the cable to a 4-click hold point.

Project k24 pt IV ebc rear brake kit Photo 40/48   |   Project K24 Pt IV Ebc Rear Brake Kit

Like the fronts, the rusty rear rotors and worn pads were replaced by fresh EBC Brakes' USR slotted rotors and Red Stuff pads.

Project k24 pt IV oem disc brake Photo 41/48   |   Project K24 Pt IV Oem Disc Brake
Project k24 pt IV EBC disc brake conversion Photo 42/48   |   Project K24 Pt IV EBC Disc Brake Conversion

I ran out of time on Christmas Eve and had to get my car off the lift to make way for another group's project but was able to return to the tech center a week later to finish the last brake caliper using a few jack stands.

Project k24 pt IV rear disc brake Photo 43/48   |   Project K24 Pt IV Rear Disc Brake
Project k24 pt IV energy suspension bushing Photo 44/48   |   Project K24 Pt IV Energy Suspension Bushing

The finished product and a closer look at the Energy Suspension bushing fully mounted.

Project k24 pt IV muteki sr45r super tuner lug nuts Photo 45/48   |   Project K24 Pt IV Muteki Sr45r Super Tuner Lug Nuts
Project k24 pt IV muteki SR45R lug nuts Photo 46/48   |   Project K24 Pt IV Muteki SR45R Lug Nuts

The stock VX wheels are too small for the front brakes so I pulled a set of Mugen MF8s out of storage so the Civic could remain a roller. Without any open-end lug nuts on hand, I picked up a set of Muteki SR45R Super Tuner lug nuts. These are produced in cold forged 50BV30 steel and feature an oversized, 60-degree, rotating cone seat at the bottom that make for better contact with the wheel and avoid scratching the surface. The knurled outer edge is a nice touch when removing or replacing, especially if you've got grease or oil on your hands.

Project k24 pt IV muteki SR45R lugs Photo 47/48   |   Project K24 Pt IV Muteki SR45R Lugs
Project k24 pt IV mugen mf8 Photo 48/48   |   Project K24 Pt IV Mugen Mf8
View Photo Gallery (48) Photos

The ARP extended stud and Muteki SR45R combo works perfectly together.

The next order of business for braking is a new master cylinder, booster, proper OEM prop valve to match the new rear disc set up and some custom lines.

SHARE ARTICLE

Sources

EBC Brakes
Las Vegas, NV 89120
702-826-2400
http://www.ebcbrakes.com
ARP
Ventura, CA 93003
805-650-0742
http://www.arp-bolts.com
Muteki
Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670
562-946-6820
http://www.mackin-ind.com
Honda Tuning

PHOTO GALLERY (48)

Project K24 Pt. IV - Simple Brake Upgrade
Photo /
    Project k24 pt IV mugen mf8 Project k24 pt IV civic project car Project k24 pt IV arp wheel studs Project k24 pt IV civic wheel bearing Project k24 pt IV civic wheel bearing Project k24 pt IV civic wheel bearing Project k24 pt IV civic wheel stud Project k24 pt IV evapo rust Project k24 pt IV civic ex wheel hubs Project k24 pt IV clean ex wheel hubs Project k24 pt IV civic ex front caliper 017 project k24 pt IV civic ex front caliper
    Project k24 pt IV civic ex wheel hubs Project k24 pt IV knuckle Project k24 pt IV ebc usr rotor red stuff pads Project k24 pt IV ebc usr rotor Project k24 pt IV ebc red stuff brake pad Project k24 pt IV ebc brake in coating Project k24 pt IV EBC brake rotor install Project k24 pt IV arp extended studs Project k24 pt IV EBC red stuff pad install Project k24 pt IV ebc red stuff pad Project k24 pt IV front brake assembly Project k24 pt IV civic vs delsol brake cables
    Project k24 pt IV parking brake cable Project k24 pt IV parking brake cable Project k24 pt IV trailing arm bushing core Project k24 pt IV trailing arm bushing removal Project k24 pt IV trailing arm bushing removed Project k24 pt IV bushing burning Project k24 pt IV bushing burning Project k24 pt IV bushing cleaning Project k24 pt IV energy suspension bushing Project k24 pt IV energy suspension formula 5 Project k24 pt IV bushing press Project k24 pt IV bushing install
    Project k24 pt IV drum vs disc brakes Project k24 pt IV rear brake drum removal Project k24 pt IV rear upper arm removal Project k24 pt IV ebc rear brake kit Project k24 pt IV oem disc brake Project k24 pt IV EBC disc brake conversion Project k24 pt IV rear disc brake Project k24 pt IV energy suspension bushing Project k24 pt IV muteki sr45r super tuner lug nuts Project k24 pt IV muteki SR45R lug nuts Project k24 pt IV muteki SR45R lugs Project k24 pt IV mugen mf8
    1 - 12 OF
    By Rodrez
    673 Articles

    MORE PHOTOS

    VIEW SLIDESHOW
    1 - 9 OF

    BROWSE CARS BY MARKET

    MORE HOW TO

    Honda Tuning
    Honda recently handed us the keys to a 2018 Si sedan. We'll have the car for the next 10 months and during that time we'll be making some changes all around while bringing you along for the ride with the progress
    RodrezJan 4, 2019
    Honda Tuning
    It's amazing how much of an impact a seemingly basic maintenance procedure can have on the big picture—not only from the standpoint of performance but also of the safe operation of your vehicle.
    Richard FongDec 31, 2018
    Honda Tuning
    Sleepers Speed Shop rebuilds a 3.0-liter horizontally opposed six-cylinder power plant.
    Bob HernandezDec 17, 2018
    Honda Tuning
    A six-pack of items of which everyone should be conscientious
    Richard FongDec 6, 2018
    Honda Tuning
    Giving a daily some much need modernization
    Bob HernandezNov 15, 2018
    Sponsored Links

    SEARCH ARTICLES BY MAKE/MODEL

    Search

    Related Articles

    Honda Tuning how to
    FA Honda Civic Pioneer Upgrade

    Follow along as we given a daily-driven FA Honda Civic some much need modern upgrades with some help from Pioneeer.

    Honda Tuning how to
    Bisi the Honda Guy Returns #MTSEMA18

    After a few years in the Porsche game, Bisi Ezerioha has made his return to Hondas with a K-swapped AWD 1988 Civic Wagon.

    Honda Tuning how to
    1999 Honda Civic Type R - The Refresh

    Ask somebody to describe their dream garage and chances are they'll mention a Type R. As the owner of a 1999 Honda Civic Type R Adam Elghriany is one of the lucky few to make his dream a reality.

    Honda Tuning how to
    EH2 Honda Civic & Nissan 240SX - It Runs in the Family

    Father and son duo Philip and Jesse Robles are the owners of this Honda Civic and Nissan 240SX. And while the purposes of their cars might be different it is their passion for cars that has held the together and created a lifetime of memories.

    Honda Tuning how to
    GPP x Evasive Motorsports' 10th-Gen. Civic Meet

    GPP and Evasive Motorsports have worked together on many projects and R&D in the past so it only made perfect sense that 2 would team up once again for a meet honoring the 10th-gen Civic.

    Honda Tuning how to
    Spied! Honda Civic Type R Caught Testing Smaller Wing

    A Honda Civic Type R wearing a smaller rear wing has been caught testing. Could Honda be working on a more toned down appearance package?

    Honda Tuning how to
    2017 Honda Civic Si - Making the Best Si Better

    As it is the 2017 Honda Civic Si is already a great car. But that didn't stop the guys over at GReddy from finding a way to make it even better.

    CLOSE X
    BUYER'S GUIDE
    SEE THE ALL NEW
    NEWS, REVIEWS & SPECS
    RESEARCH VEHICLE
    TO TOP